Donald J. “Bucky” Ziegler, 84, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Donald J. ‘Bucky’ Ziegler (1939 – 2024)

Donald J. “Bucky” Ziegler, 84, of Hellertown, died Friday, March 1, 2024 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Township. He was the husband of Carol L. (Masteller) Ziegler. Donald was born in Leithsville on Oct. 5, 1939 to the late Anna B. (Brubaker) Ziegler. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marines during peacetime. Donald worked in data processing at the former Bethlehem Steel Company for many years, until retirement. He also worked at Piercing Pagoda a short time. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township. Bucky enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, Donald is survived by his children: Dale A. (Cindy C.) of Coopersburg, Diane L. (Paul M.) Pickering of Bethlehem, Michael P. (Jessy) of Hellertown; sister: Rena J. Geseck of Hellertown; four grandchildren: Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Dylon, Trinity; two great-grandchildren: Malakai, Emily Rose. He was predeceased by siblings: Harold A., Jacob O., Raymond E., Herbet H.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Bucky’s visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to a charity of one’s own choosing.