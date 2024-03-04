Explore Easton’s Hidden History on Walking Tours

The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society (NCHGS) is hosting walking tours that are a great opportunity for local residents and visitors learn more about the history of Easton.
The tours leave from the Sigal Museum on Northampton Street in Easton every Saturday at 2 p.m., with guides covering a variety of topics related to the county seat’s past. Guests learn about the important role Easton played during the Revolutionary War, explore hidden places in the city and discover little-known facts about the history of Northampton County.
The walking tours are free for NCHGS members or $10 for non-members. Advance registration is required for all attendees. Tickets may be purchased online.
For more information, contact the Sigal Museum at 610-253-1222.
In the event of inclement weather, tours may be canceled.
This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.
