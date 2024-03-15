Catherine M. Underkoffler, 98, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Catherine M. Underkoffler (1926 – 2024)

Catherine M. Underkoffler, 98, of Hellertown, died Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Sacred Heart Senior Living-Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Maynard H. Underkoffler, who died June 2, 2011. Catherine was born in Hellertown on Feb. 3, 1926 to the late Elmer M. and Annie M. (Snyder) Derr. She was CFO of the former Plaza Service Station, Hellertown, from 1957 to 1987. Catherine was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ, where she was the Treasurer of its Sunday School for 70 years. She was a past president of the former Order of Eastern Star, Hellertown. Catherine was known for her artistic sewing that she was always giving to her family and friends. She was a 2nd Honors Academic Course Graduate from Hellertown High School in 1943.

SURVIVORS

Catherine is survived by her loving children: Cheryl M. Ruyak, Denis A. (Denise L.) Underkoffler, all of Center Valley; grandchildren: Craig, Christopher, Todd Ruyak, Abby Diaz; great-grandchildren: Calvin, Josie, Trent, Delaney and Zachary Ruyak, Guinevere Underkoffler, Monroe and Maizey Diaz. She was predeceased by several siblings and grandson: Chad Underkoffler.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Catherine’s name may be made to First United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, care of 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.