‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake’ Will Benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of LV

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley is planning a fun benefit for April 28 that will involve bowling and a whole lot more.

The 2024 Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Superhero Edition, will be held at the New Jordan Lanes, 731 Jordan Parkway, Whitehall, and feature individual and teams bowling to win while raising money for a great cause.

The event has a fundraising goal of $110,000. As of March 18, nearly a third of that total had already been raised by individuals and teams from throughout the area.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way for you and your company, friends or family to support the inspiring work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley,” an event website states. “BBBSLV impacts 400 children annually by setting up one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

Each bowler will receive a free T-shirt, food, beverages and the opportunity to win great prizes. There is a requested minimum fundraising goal of $375 per team of 4 to 5 bowlers or $75 per team member.

Since April 28 is National Superhero Day, participants are invited to ress up as their favorite superhero to be entered into a best dressed contest. One team will be selected to win in each time slot (10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. arrival).

For more information or to register for the event, or to become a sponsor or donor, visit the 2024 Bowl for Kids’ Sake website. Donations made via the site may be given to BBBSLV or to a registered individual or team participating in the event.

Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley at BBBSLV.org.