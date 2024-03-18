Lehigh Valley’s Top Chefs Unite for Charity Dinner

The downtown dining event will feature a seven course feast paired with a selection of fine wines.

Seven of the Lehigh Valley’s most talented chefs will work their culinary magic in support of a good cause later this month. On Tuesday, March 26, Edge Restaurant at 74 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, will host the “7 Chef, 7 Course Dinner & Wine Pairing,” which is a benefit for the charity Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry.



The chefs participating in the event are Timothy Widrick, Edge Restaurant; Lee Chizmar and Amy Palmer, Bolete; Christopher Heath, Top Cut; Mike Pichetto, Third & Ferry Fish Market; Shawn Doyle, Savory Grille; and Cristian Gonzalez, The Shelby. South Italy Imports’ Bill Binczak will curate each course’s wine pairing.

The evening will begin with a silent raffle at 5 p.m., with dinner to be served starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person (plus gratuity and credit card fees), with $150 from each ticket sale to benefit Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry.

Reservations are required and tickets may be purchased by calling or texting 484-553-4613. Payment will be processed at the time of booking. Limited seats are available, and attendees must be 21 or older. Guests should be aware that they may be seated with other attendees.

