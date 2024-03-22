Saucon Valley High School to Offer Sports Officiating Course

The course, which is open to students in grades 10-12, will empower teens with the skills and knowledge needed to respond to officiate across 23 different sports.

Beginning next year, Saucon Valley High School will offer a new course in sports officiating that is aimed at helping address an urgent local and statewide need for school athletic officials.

The course, which is open to students in grades 10-12, will empower teens with the skills and knowledge needed to respond to officiate across 23 different sports. Officials said the opportunity for students to learn the skills and apply their knowledge to a real-world situation will be invaluable.

“It will be an outstanding opportunity for our students to take a class offered at our high school and have an almost immediate impact on PIAA sports in the Lehigh Valley,” said Tom Halcisak, SVSD’s elementary assistant principal and a PIAA football official.

The opportunity for 16 and 17-year-olds to officiate games is sanctioned by the PIAA, which recently created a Junior Official program that allows students to prepare for and pass the state officiating examination, due to the shortage.

“We recognize the urgent need for PIAA officials to ensure the smooth operation of athletic programs,” said Bob Frey, SVSD Director of Student & Community Relations, who is also a current PIAA baseball umpire and was previously Saucon Valley School District’s Director of Athletics. “Without officials, games simply cannot take place, impacting the entire community.”

Upon passing the exam, students will be able to officiate contests at the middle and junior high levels. Students who are 18 and older can follow the same process and officiate at all levels of PIAA sports.

“The introduction of the PIAA Sports Officiating course reflects our commitment to providing students with diverse opportunities for personal and professional growth,” said Jaime Vlasaty, SVSD Superintendent. “This course not only addresses a critical need in our community, but also empowers students to develop leadership skills and contribute meaningfully to the world of sports.”

To become a PIAA official, individuals must register through the PIAA, pass a sport-specific exam, obtain required clearances and attend meetings throughout the year. PIAA junior and regular officials can earn approximately $60 to $95 per game, depending on the sport and level being officiated.

For more information about the Sports Officiating course and other offerings at Saucon Valley High School, view the SVHS 2024-25 Program of Studies at https://bit.ly/49VyzyZ.

The course is expected to have a positive impact on Lehigh Valley school districts’ ability to schedule and conduct athletic contests, Saucon Valley School District officials said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.