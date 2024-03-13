Help High School Athletes by Becoming a PIAA Official

If you love high school sports and are interested in giving back to the boys and girls teams you follow, officials with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) want to hear from you.

The PIAA is currently seeking to fill a number of athletic official positions for the 23 sports it governs. According to information recently shared in a newsletter by state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s office, the number of PIAA officials has declined significantly since 2020. An article published in October by ABC27 in Harrisburg highlights some of the reasons for the decline, including the COVID pandemic and a 2015 decision that now requires PIAA applicants to pay for security clearances similar to what teachers must obtain. The FAQ page on the PIAA website outlines the timeline for obtaining clearances and explains the process for taking the exam to become an official, for which there is also a $40 non-refundable fee charged.

“Application fees are valid for one (1) year and one (1) sport may be chosen for one registration fee,” the site says.

“The job is not for the faint of heart,” the website also notes. “It challenges you athletically, requires cool and decisive thinking, and means ‘sticking to your guns,’ but the rewards are great.”

Although most PIAA officials are adults, due to a recent change in the requirements to become an official individuals who are 16 or 17 can now apply to become junior officials for ninth grade and below.

Those interested in serving as a junior official can contact Kim Hill at kh***@pi**.org.

For more information about becoming a PIAA official, visit PIAA.org.

