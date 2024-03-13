Find Your Next Job at PA CareerLink

The CareerLink website allows visitors to search for current opportunities by keyword, location and other criteria. In addition to jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities are searchable on the site.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Whether you are someone who’s looking for a new job or someone who wants to explore alternative career options, PA CareerLink is a free government resource to consider utilizing.

The CareerLink website allows visitors to search for current opportunities by keyword, location and other criteria. In addition to jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities are searchable on the site.

PA CareerLink also offers services to assist specific types of job-seekers with their search, including job-seekers with disabilities, mature workers, students, veterans, individuals re-entering the workforce and those in need of pre-employment transition services.

Job fairs and recruitment events are currently planned throughout Pennsylvania in March and April. Among those that are upcoming is the Northampton Community College Career Fair, which will be held Tuesday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NCC, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem. Attendees will have opportunities to meet with recruiters and learn more about available jobs.

To view the spring career fair schedule, or to search for current opportunities, visit the CareerLink website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.