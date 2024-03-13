PA State Police Accepting Applications for New Cadets

To be eligible to apply, individuals must be at least 20 years old; possess either a high school diploma or a GED certificate; and possess a valid driver’s license from any state. No prior law enforcement experience is required in order to apply for the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is currently accepting applications for the 6021 Cadet selection cycle, which began on Feb. 12. The application period closes on April 30, 2024, which is the deadline to submit an application online.

To be eligible to apply, individuals must be at least 20 years old; possess either a high school diploma or a GED certificate; and possess a valid driver’s license from any state. They must be at least 21 and under 40 years old at the time they enter the training academy, and upon graduation must be a Pennsylvania resident in possession of a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. No prior law enforcement experience is required in order to apply for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Applicants who meet all of the eligibility requirements must pass a written exam, a background check, a medical screening, a psychological screening and a physical readiness test before they are accepted to train at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey. The state police’s 27-week training program is described as “paramilitary in nature” and includes coursework on Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, law enforcement principles and practices, firearms and special equipment training, and physical fitness.

For more information on becoming a PA state trooper or to talk to a recruiter, visit PATrooper.com. More information about Pennsylvania State Police is available at PSP.pa.gov. To apply, click here.

