After Fatal 2022 Fire, Foundation Created in Hellertown Girls’ Memory Begins Work

A nonprofit foundation created in honor of two sisters who died in a house fire in Hellertown borough will ensure that their memory lives on, and hopefully also help to prevent similar tragedies.

Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, and Brianna “Bri” Baer, 15, lost their lives nearly two years ago, when a fire broke out in their Linden Avenue home on April 1, 2022. Investigators later determined that the fire’s point of origin was a hoverboard, which authorities believe overheated until it ignited and started a blaze that spread throughout the two-story house.

The New York-based company that manufactured the hoverboard recalled more than 50,000 of the devices last March, following reports linking them to other fires, and after the girls’ family filed a federal lawsuit against both the company and the big-box store where the hoverboard was purchased, alleging that a defect in the device was what caused the fire.

Just days after the recall was announced, and shortly after the first anniversary of the fire, a memorial bench was dedicated in honor of Bri and Abbie in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

Lauren Waldspurger, who is a member of the newly-formed Bri and Abbie’s Angel Foundation board of directors, said the organization’s goal is also to keep the girls’ memory alive.

“Our ultimate goal is to help other families who have had similar tragedies,” said Waldspurger, who along with Nicole Dunkle and the girls’ aunt, Kristen Schneider, began the significant work to create the foundation last spring. The three are now the foundation board of directors’ treasurer, secretary and president, respectively.

The girls’ parents, Jen and Damien Kaufman, have been consulted every step of the way throughout the foundation’s development and continue to play an active, behind-the-scenes role in it, she said.

“There will be some positive out of this,” said Waldspurger. “Even if we can help one family, it’s all worth it.”

The website that was recently created for Bri and Abbie’s Angel Foundation includes a fire prevention section, with house fire facts and resources. Waldspurger said one of the new foundation’s goals is to partner with fire company officials to raise awareness of how fires like the one that claimed the girls’ lives can be prevented.

They plan to start this fire safety and prevention campaign in Saucon Valley schools, she added.

The group is also planning fundraisers that will ultimately benefit families impacted by fires, with the first event scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at Silver Creek Athletic Association in Springtown.

The second annual Angel Babies Memorial will be held from 1:11 to 4:44 p.m. and is open to the public. Waldspurger said it will feature 50/50s, gift basket and gift card raffles, food and drinks, and a fire safety information table.

“Everyone is welcome to bring their memories of both of the girls,” she said.

Silver Creek A.A. is located at 2943 Rt. 212, Hellertown, PA, and both the club and other organizations such as the NAM Knights have been very supportive of the new foundation, Waldspurger noted. She also highlighted the contributions of First Commonwealth Bank toward the foundation’s early success.

Individuals and groups can donate directly to the foundation on the website, which includes an application for those seeking assistance, volunteer information, an FAQ page which lists the foundation’s mission statement and a page devoted to Bri and Abbie.

“Bri was a free spirit who danced to the beat of her own drum,” it says. “Bri was known as the ‘Animal Whisperer.’ She had an incredible ability to connect with any animal she met.”

Abbie is described as “a dazzling, contagious bright ray of sunshine.” “She was a creative and imaginative soul who loved with her whole heart,” it says. “She was full of spunk and sassiness that made her unforgettable.”

When asked about how the girls’ parents are coping with the ongoing grief from losing two daughters, Waldspurger noted that they “are private people,” but stressed that they “appreciate everyone’s support.”

“You question, ‘why do these things happen?’ she said. “No one knows. God works in mysterious ways.”

But, she said, their faith, family and friends are helping the Kaufmans on a journey through life no one could ever have imagined.

“I know those girls are with them every single day,” Waldspurger said. “I think them feeling that and knowing that does help them.”

Someday, she said, when they are ready to take the reins of the 501(c)3 foundation, it will be there for them to lead. And in the meantime, there is peace of mind from knowing that the organization is in the hands of people who are ultimately invested in–and supported by–the close-knit community that meant so much to Bri and Abbie.

So far, she said, they have received a great response from people who want to volunteer and help in various other ways.

“It’s amazing. We’re so new. We’re so small,” Waldspurger enthused. “The people who want to help…it’s incredible.”

Anyone who would like to support the foundation and its mission is encouraged to follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram, as well as subscribe to receive email updates at BAAngelFoundation.org.

Waldspurger also stressed that donations made through the website are fee-free because their donation link connects to Zeffy, an online processing platform that allows charitable organizations to keep 100 percent of the gifts made to them.