Frederick A. Werkheiser, 69 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Frederick A. Werkheiser, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, in Bethlehem Township, where he resided on the land his family had farmed for generations. Fred was the owner of Werkheiser Real Estate Holdings. He also formerly owned Anna Werkheiser Shoes in Nazareth, where, like his mother before him, he ensured his neighbors had proper footwear for their life’s journey. A proud graduate of Freedom High School, Fred previously worked for Flortec Inc. and Wilson Area School District. He leaves a profound legacy in the field of cultural heritage preservation. For 50 years, Fred respectfully investigated, documented and sought to protect thousands of ancient Native American ceremonial stone landscapes (CSLs) across the northeastern United States. Described by the United South and Eastern Tribes as “prayers in stone,” CSLs include stone cairns, chambers, effigies and walls. Fred’s work, which began with his childhood friend, the late Mark Strohmeyer, earned widespread respect in Indian Country and inspired many to join him. He witnessed scientific dating of CSLs to as old as 3,000 years, the publication of numerous validating scholarly works and rapidly growing appreciation for these sacred places. Fred also played a key role in the six-year battle to save the Black Creek Site in New Jersey, which was home to 500 generations of First Peoples, and is now a state park. His personal interests were diverse. Fred was a two-time Pennsylvania state billiards champion. He was a talented woodworker, an avid reader with a keen interest in the sciences and the cosmos, and a fine antiques enthusiast. The musical works of Paul Simon and classical guitarists provided the soundtrack to his life. He was a Phillies fan through thick and thin.

SURVIVORS

Fred’s greatest joy and strength came from his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife and fellow adventurer of 38 years: Debra Werkheiser; his adoring daughter: Alicia Werkheiser, of Skippack (fiancé Dustin Broyles and daughter Kaylee); his siblings: Rick Werkheiser (Barb) and Mary Crockett (Robert) and their children. He was predeceased by his parents: Elmer G. Jr. and Anna J. (Schulte) Werkheiser.

SERVICES

The family will hold a celebration of Fred’s life this spring in Bethlehem, with invitations forthcoming. Those who knew and loved Fred will know that he is just up ahead, exploring the woods, holding back a branch for them, eyes sparkling with the possibilities. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.