Vietnam War Stories to Be Shared at Sigal Museum Event

The April 13 event is open to everyone. Local Vietnam Veterans of America Lehigh Valley Chapter 415 will be on hand to answer questions.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

In April, the Sigal Museum in Easton will be host a special event focusing on the experiences of local Vietnam veterans, some of whom will share what life was like for them fighting overseas during the Vietnam War.

“Vietnam Veterans–Memories of War” will include discussions about Vietnam era memorabilia, photographs and stories. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about a day in the life of a soldier in Vietnam.

The Saturday, April 13 event is open to everyone. Local Vietnam Veterans of America Lehigh Valley Chapter 415 will be on hand to answer questions.

The event will run from 1 to 3 pm. Admission is free.

The Sigal Museum is located at 342 Northampton Street, Easton, and is one of four museums and sites operated by the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.