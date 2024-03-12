Cedar Crest to Present ‘The Maids’ for Women’s History Month

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Department of Performing Arts at Cedar Crest College in Allentown will present Jean Genet’s The Maids on March 21, 22, 23 and 24 as part of the school’s observance of Women’s History Month.

Loosely based on real-life events, The Maids is a play about desire, power and female relationships. Set in 1940s France, it follows the story of Claire and Solange, two maids who are at odds with each other.

Bonded by jealousy toward their employer ‘Madame,’ Claire and Solange cope with their relationship problems through role-playing games which begin to blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

“Every twist and turn promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” a news release about the performance said.

Performances will be in the Tompkins College Center & Samuels Theatre on Cedar Crest’s campus on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 (matinee) at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at CedarCrest.edu/stage.

