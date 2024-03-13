Jersey Mike’s to Open March 20

A new Jersey Mike’s sub shop in the heart of the Saucon Valley area has a confirmed opening date.

The popular hoagie franchise will open in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township on Wednesday, March 20, company representatives said Wednesday.

The new store’s address is 1862 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, and it will be located on the same side of the shopping center as the Giant.

To help welcome Jersey Mike’s Subs to the area, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting event at the store on opening day from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Jersey Mike’s will also be hosting a fundraiser benefiting Saucon Valley schools as part of its opening celebration, representatives said.

According to a news release about the opening, from March 20 to March 24, “customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution…in exchange for a regular sub.” Customers must have a coupon to be eligible to receive a regular sub in exchange for making a minimum donation.

The Hellertown Jersey Mike’s is owned by Gerrit Curran, who owns 20 other Jersey Mike’s stores in the Lehigh Valley, Pocono and Reading areas in eastern Pennsylvania, and who according to the press release has raised over $500,000 for local charities via his stores over the past three years.

“After meeting Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro in 2012, and working with franchisees around the country for five years, I realized my true passion was to open my own restaurant,” Curran said. “We are thrilled to bring the great taste of Jersey Mike’s authentic subs to Hellertown and look forward to being a part of such a great community.”

Jersey Mike’s, which was founded in 1956, currently has over 3,000 locations that are open or under development.

With its rapid expansion, the company is currently seeking individuals interested in career opportunities with growth potential to join their team, the news release also noted. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their communities can apply for job openings at JerseyMikes.com/careers.

The Hellertown Jersey Mike’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, and the restaurant’s phone number is 484-851-9133.

Orders in-store or for pickup can be placed through the Jersey Mike’s website or through the Jersey Mike’s app, and delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the app.

For more information, visit JerseyMikes.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).