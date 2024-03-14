TacoFest Returns to Bethlehem in June

Grab your calendars and draw or paste a jalepeno pepper in the box for Sunday, June 2! That’s when ArtsQuest’s annual TacoFest will return to spice things up SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

Grab your calendars and draw or paste a jalepeno pepper in the box for Sunday, June 2. That’s when ArtsQuest’s annual TacoFest will return to spice things up SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. (noon for premium pass holders) to 7 p.m. Visitors can look forward to enjoying delicious Mexican food from a wide variety of vendors, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink selections, live music, game shows and even a “Chihuahua Beauty Contest,” which will begin at 2 p.m. Human participants will strut their pooches for a chance to win one of the following categories: Gooddest Doggo, Most Huggable, Cutest Tail Wiggle and more. There are fees to enter the contest, which will feature prizes for the winners. For rules and other information, refer to the SteelStacks website.

Another 2024 TacoFest highlight will be Margarita Madness, in which one Lehigh Valley restaurant will be named the maker of the ‘Best Margarita.’ Margarita Madness will begin for all ticket holders at 1 p.m., with early access starting at noon. Tickets for Margarita Madness start at $44 to $49 and the event will take place in the Musikfest Café.

“Each attendee will receive a 1 oz. sample from each restaurant and get to vote for their favorite,” an ArtsQuest news release said. “Alcohol-free versions of margaritas will also be available from each participating restaurant. A complimentary tortilla chip bar with everything from guacamole, queso salsas to rice and beans will also be available.”

Tickets for TacoFest are on sale now. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit SteelStacks.org.

