No Rain Date, Ep. 10: Momosa Publishing’s Jennifer Bright & Authors

In Episode 10 of No Rain Date we welcome Jennifer Bright, co-founder and editorial director of Momosa Publishing along with several local residents who have written books published by Momosa: Anne Baum, author of Small Mistakes, Big Consequences: Develop Your Soft Skills to Help You Succeed; Meredith Lesney, author of Spaghetti and Meatball; and Jessie Seneca, author of 52 Promises from God: Reflections to Soothe Your Soul. Hearing their stories of writing success in truly inspirational. As always, Josh has the local news headlines Saucon Valley’s been talking about and Tony Luchini (Lehigh Valley Weather Authority LLC) has our five-day local weather forecast.