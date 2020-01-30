No Rain Date, Ep. 10: Momosa Publishing’s Jennifer Bright & Authors

In Episode 9 of No Rain Date we welcome back intrepid Saucon Source sports reporter Keith “Rief” Riefenstahl, who has a big update on the Saucon Valley Panther wrestlers’ successes so far this season. Way to go, guys! Our other guest is dog trainer Rebecca Gamez, who owns The Beauty of Dogs in Fountain Hill. Rebecca explains why she uses a training program called “Training Between the Ears” and answers some commonly asked questions about canine training in our interview. As always, Tony Luchini (Lehigh Valley Weather Authority) has our five-day local weather forecast, which you don’t want to miss.