It’s fitting that our one and only guest on Episode 13 of No Rain Date is Hellertown Bakery owner Leiane McCarty, since she says 13 is her lucky number. Leiane dishes about becoming a baker as well as Fastnacht Day, and how to order the delicious donuts she’ll be frying the old school way…with love. Host-publisher Josh Popichak has the latest local news and Tony Luchini of Lehigh Valley Weather Authority has your five-day forecast.