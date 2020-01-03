Manfred Marschewski, 85, of Durham Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Manfred Marschewski, 85, of Durham Township, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Elfriede (Jacobson) Marschewski. He was born in Germany on Aug. 4, 1934 to the late Emil and Helene (Schubert) Marschewski. He had been a partner in Double M Farms, Durham Township, since 1969 and was a machinist for 35 years at Anheuser Busch in Newark, N.J., until his retirement. Manfred was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham; a lifetime member and past vice president/director of Durham Historical Society; a member of the Durham Township Planning Commission; a Durham Township supervisor for more than three decades, from 1982 to 2015; and a member of F & A.M. Lodge, Doylestown, and Rajah Temple in Livingston, N.J.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 64 years last April; children: Helena E. (Richard C.) Wolfe of Northampton, Manfred W. (Lisa C.) of Riegelsville, Mary E. (Donald R.) Crouse of Riegelsville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother: Uwe Marschewski.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, 821 Durham Road, Durham. The calling hour Thursday morning will be followed by the service at the church. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, 821 Durham Road, Durham, PA 18039 and/or the Shriner’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.