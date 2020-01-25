Help find Fanny the Emu, Who’s Missing in Saucon Valley

Fanny the emu went missing from her home in Lower Saucon Township Friday. Since then she’s been seen at least twice in the area. Her owner is offering a $500 reward for her safe capture and return. (Contributed photo)

A big bird is missing in Saucon Valley.

Fanny, a female emu who is approximately seven months old, jumped a fence and went missing from her home in Lower Saucon Township Friday morning.

Since then she’s been spotted near Polk Valley and Wassergass roads–on Friday evening–as well as on Peppermint Road in Springfield Township on Saturday.

Fanny’s owner Shaina Darrow said she is friendly and will respond to her name, but scares easily.

Emus are the second largest bird in the world and can stand up to six feet tall. Native to Australia, they are flightless but can run fast on the ground.

“She’s not dangerous, just young and galavanting around,” Darrow said.

Darrow said Fanny will eat any type of grain or feed she is offered and loves blueberries.

In spite of that, she said her bird “cannot be caught easily” and will have to be corralled or closed into a barn or shed.

In addition to her human family Fanny also has a mate, Pete, who’s at home and misses her, Darrow said.

Darrow is offering a $500 reward to Fanny’s rescuer if she is caught safely in an enclosed area so her owners can come and get her.

Tips and other information can be sent to Darrow at sdarrow76@gmail.com.

Eight-month-old Fanny the emu is missed not only by her human family but also by her mate, Pete. She escaped from her home in Lower Saucon Township Friday and has since been spotted in the Wassergass and Springfield Township areas. She is not dangerous but difficult to catch. (Contributed photo)

