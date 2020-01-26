Oh Baby! First 2 Born at Anderson’s Women & Babies Pavilion (Sponsored)

St. Luke’s proudly welcomed the first two babies to be delivered at the new Women & Babies Pavilion at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. St. Luke’s OB/GYN Holli Warholic, DO, delivered twins Emma and Emelia Oskowitz, who were born at 1:32 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., respectively.

The babies’ parents, mom Myladys Garcia and dad Joseph Oskowitz of Allentown, arrived at the new Women & Babies Pavilion early Saturday morning and were greeted by an enthusiastic team of doctors and nurses, welcoming Myladys as the first patient.

“We were excited and nervous, but there was such an energy and positive spirit from everyone who greeted us. The staff was almost more excited about our twins’ arrival than we were!” joked Myladys.

The Women & Babies Pavilion was designed to be a family-friendly space, with a focus on comfort and convenience to help nurture the bonds between moms, babies and families. It features spacious, private rooms and spa-like amenities with decor inspired by nature.

The four-floor, 180,000-square-foot Women & Babies Pavilion, located just off Rt. 33 and I-78 in Bethlehem Township is an addition to the existing St. Luke’s labor and delivery facilities in Allentown and Bethlehem.

In addition to the facility itself, the expert care team is focused on making moms and families as comfortable as possible; and as Myladys can attest, they certainly achieved that goal.

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

“The whole labor and delivery team was so attentive–especially Dr. Warholic,” she said. “She definitely brought her A-game.”

“The team made me feel confident and comfortable and that’s exactly what every laboring mom needs,” she added. “They gave me the overwhelming feeling that everything would be OK.”

The nurses and staff not only went out of their way to make sure Myladys felt comfortable, but they also made sure her husband and kids felt taken care of, too.

“My husband stayed overnight with me and our room was more like a hotel than a hospital room, with a great view, big TV and comfy chair,” she said. “And the nurses made my older kids feel so special, taking the time to answer all their questions about their tiny siblings. It was so important to me that they felt included in everything too.”

“I’m humbled to be part of the special moments I share with all my patients, but it’s extra special to welcome the first two babies at the new St. Luke’s Women & Babies Pavilion,” said Dr. Warholic. “Since the groundbreaking, we’ve been watching the construction from our office each day, and it’s so exciting that the new building and the first babies are finally here. Providing high quality, personalized care to St. Luke’s OB/GYN patients and their little bundles of joy is our greatest reward each and every day!”

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.