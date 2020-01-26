Candidate for State Representative Shares Views With Local Democrats

A Democratic candidate for state representative from the 131st legislative district addressed members of a local grassroots political organization at Braveheart Highland Pub in Hellertown Sunday, ending his remarks by asking for their support.

Kevin Branco is running to replace current state Rep. Justin Simmons (R-131), who is not seeking re-election. The 131st legislative district includes part of Lower Saucon Township along with much of Southern Lehigh and Upper Montgomery counties.

The man who represents the rest of Saucon Valley and the 136th legislative district in the state House–state Rep. Bob Freeman (D)–was also on hand at Sunday’s Saucon Democrats meeting to voice his support for Branco.

Freeman is well-acquainted with Branco, 34, who owns Main Street Gym in Hellertown and resides with his wife, Chantal, and their two children in Upper Saucon Township.

Branco noted that his family has lived in the Hellertown area for more than a century, and said he is proud to be a fourth-generation business owner in the borough.

“I’ve known Kevin and his family for a very, very long time,” Freeman said.

When Branco was a political science major in college, he interned in Freeman’s district office, where Freeman said his work was “outstanding.”

“I’m looking forward to serving with him in the House,” the long-serving legislator predicted.

Branco said his Hellertown upbringing is one reason voters should support him, calling the work ethic and values he learned in his youth integral to shaping his current views.

“It’s not good enough just to own a business,” he said. “We’ve got to grow community.”

A pillar of his campaign platform, Branco said, is increased funding for public schools.

He told attendees that Harrisburg has cut funding for public education by nearly 40 percent over the past decade.

Branco said he believes most people want the same things, which the state legislature has generally failed to deliver in recent years.

Along with quality, affordable education, he said the things he believes families want which he will fight for if elected include:

Infrastructure improvements, including repairs to dilapidated roads and bridges

Better internet access, to help fuel the state’s economic engine

Meaningful environmental protection laws to help safeguard Pennsylvania’s forests, water and air

He said he is also appalled that in 2020 there is no legislation to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation on the books in Pennsylvania. As a result, approximately 40 municipalities throughout the state have created their own laws prohibiting discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

Branco said he supports the rights of gun owners but also wants the state to do more to keep guns out of the hands of violent or mentally ill individuals.

“Think about what your state has done for you,” he instructed attendees at the meeting. “If you come up with more skepticism than trust, that is why I’m running.”

Freeman encouraged those in attedance to support Branco, who as of now does not have an opponent in the Democratic primary this spring.

“His race will be pivotal in getting (Democrats) into the majority” in the state House, he said, adding that Democrats need to pick up nine seats in order to take majority control.

Three Republicans have entered the primary for the open seat in the 131st district.

Nathan Brown is a Lehigh County commissioner from Emmaus; Milou Mackenzie is a small business owner from Lower Saucon Township; and Vicki Lightcap is the mayor of Pennsburg, Montgomery County.