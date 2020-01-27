Pets in Need of Homes: Norton (Brought to You by A Furry Tail Come True)

Note: Watch Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Feb. 2 for a chance to see another dog from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare compete!

Norton is a very sweet boy. He’s well-behaved, listens fairly well and has nice manners. He walks fairly well on a leash and is easy to handle. When meeting new people he can be cautious and a little fearful. He does need some time to warm up to strangers, but once he warms up to you Norton is a complete cuddlebug. Norton has had a hard time adjusting to the shelter life, so he can be very kennel reactive. The second he gets out of the cage, he turns into a mush. Don’t let his kennel behavior be the first impression you get from Norton!

Norton would do best in a low activity home with older children (14 and older). He really enjoys his quiet time and can lay around in his bed all day and be completely happy. When tested with other dogs, Norton did pretty well with dogs with whom he was very playful and sweet, but with some other dogs he was very uncomfortable and didn’t want to be around them. If he goes home with another dog, the dog should match his calm demeanor and not be too playful or pushy with him. Norton does have a high prey drive, so he needs a home without any cats or small dogs.

If you’re looking for a dog that’s already trained, will never leave your side, will love you constantly and will be loyal to the very end, Norton is the dog for you! The second he curls up in your lap he will steal your heart! Please come down and give this sweet boy a chance. He deserves a loving home where he can receive all the love and attention he wants.

Credit: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare

To meet Norton and other pets in need of homes visit the nonprofit, no-kill Center for Animal Health and Welfare located at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, or call 610-252-2722 for more information. Click here to make a donation to the Center. Find the Center’s Amazon.com wish list–which includes items they need–here.

The center is open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Please note: If a dog you would like to meet is housed at the shelter please call the front desk to prearrange a visit. Prescheduling a visit will give you the time needed to see if the dog you’re interested in is a good fit. Unscheduled visits with dogs are allowed, but are limited to one dog per day for a maximum of 15 minutes per visit.

For directions to the center click here. Like and follow the Center for Animal Health and Welfare on Facebook for updates about pets available for adoption and more.

