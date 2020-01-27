Hellertown Police Charge Man With Alleged Sexual Assault of Girl, 13

A 19-year-old Bethlehem Township man is facing felony charges after Hellertown Police say he was allegedly found to have had multiple sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl between late October and late December of last year.

In a news release Monday, police said they opened an investigation into the alleged encounters late last month after they allegedly found Daniel Golaszewski, of the 1900 block of Vintage Drive, with the girl inside a car that was parked behind a business that was closed.

The affidavit of probable cause filed in the case by Det. Michael Dattilio of the Hellertown Police Department stated that the business is located in the 600 block of Main Street.

“Officers learned by Golaszewski’s admission that he and the 13 year-old juvenile female were romantically involved and engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship,” Dattilio wrote in the affidavit of probable cause, which is part of a criminal complaint he filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04.

Citing information he said Golaszewski provided, Dattilio put the number of alleged encounters the two had at approximately six, and said most were in a vehicle while it was parked at various locations in the borough.

According to the affidavit, on or sometime shortly after Dec. 30 both Golaszewski’s and the girl’s cell phones were voluntarily turned over to police for evidentiary purposes and pursuant to police obtaining a search warrant for their contents, which were later analyzed by staff at the Lehigh County Digital Forensics Laboratory.

Dattilio wrote in the affidavit that when he viewed the results of that analysis he “identified multiple communications between Daniel Golaszewski and (the girl) that provides a time line as well as confirms their meeting on several occasions and discussions prior to and after engaging in sexual intercourse, which confirms that existence of said activity by each participant’s own volition.”

Golaszewski is charged with Felony 2 Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 3 Corruption of Minors and Misdemeanor 2 Indecent Assault, according to police and court records.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Alan Mege on Friday, Golaszewski was released on 10 percent of $10,000 cash bail, records indicate.

A preliminary hearing for Golaszewski is scheduled to be held Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. in District Court o3-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, records state.

He is being represented by attorney Brian J. Collins of the firm Worth, Magee & Fisher of Allentown, according to information on the criminal court docket sheet for the case.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.