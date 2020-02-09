St. Luke’s VNA President Elected to Statewide Top Post (Sponsored)

Lisa Giovanni, President of the St. Luke’s Visiting Nurse Association, was recently appointed president-elect of the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, a state trade association representing nearly 700 organizations that provide care and support to individuals in their homes.

Giovanni, RN, MSN, has been active in PHA leadership, serving on the board of directors and chairing its education committee from 2011 to 2017 before returning in 2019 in the same roles.

“I think it’s important for St. Luke’s to have a voice at the state level. We’re a large organization, and it’s important to our patients and employees that we help to advocate for them and others receiving and providing care in the industry,” she said.

Giovanni said she is pleased board members value the contribution she can make to the PHA, which advocates on behalf of patients and consumers, helps interpret and develop regulations and legislation and explores needs and business strategies for members.

“My home health, hospice and homecare experience gives me a unique ability to apply expertise and provider guidance to PHA, its board and the member organizations,” she said.

As president of St. Luke’s VNA, Giovanni oversees skilled home health care, hospice care and mother and baby programs–integral parts of St. Luke’s University Health Network’s commitment to providing a continuum of quality care in its eight-county region.

Under skilled home health care, Giovanni oversees a team of more than 100 nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, medical social workers and home health aides.

In 2019, which marked the 100th anniversary of the VNA’s home health care program, team members collectively drove more than a million miles visiting their patients.

The VNA of St. Luke’s hospice division takes care of more than 200 patients in their homes and operates the Brian D. Perin Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township, which is the region’s only freestanding general-inpatient hospice unit.

The Nurse-Family Partnership is a home visitation program for low-income, first-time mothers that follows participants from pregnancy through the first two years of their child’s life.

Giovanni said she finds home health care rewarding.

“You’re able to provide care in a setting that the patient calls home,” she said. “You are able to have one-to-one interaction with a patient.”

Giovanni started her career as a registered nurse in a hospital setting. She joined the VNA as a visiting nurse in 1993, the year St. Luke’s acquired the agency. Since then she has worked in various supervisory and managerial roles. She was named president in 2012.

Giovanni earned her RN degree from Allentown School of Nursing, a bachelor’s in nursing science from Kutztown University and a master’s degree in nursing administration from St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine.

She lives in Lower Macungie Township with her husband, Shawn.

