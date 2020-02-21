Palisades HS Students Safe Following Discovery of Bomb Threat

Pennsylvania State Police evacuated Palisades High School as a precaution Friday morning after a bomb threat was discovered written inside one of the school’s girls bathrooms.

In an email that was sent to parents by Palisades superintendent Dr. Bridget O’Connell Friday morning, O’Connell stressed that all students are safe and urged parents not to come to the school while the investigation is taking place.

O’Connell also shared the actual threat that was posted, which read:

Bomb ?! Yea. FR. @11:11 2/21

“FR” is typically shorthand for “for real.”

“Students are being evacuated to the middle school and will return to the high school once the building is cleared,” O’Connell wrote. “The PA state police and administrative team have already begun an investigation into this matter. Everyone is safe. Please do not come to the high school or middle school as this is an active investigation.”

That information was also shared on the district’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to contact the Palisades School District administration (610-847-5131, ext. 4000) or PA State Police (215-249-9191 ).

“Updates (will be) forthcoming as soon as we have more information,” O’Connell said.

Palisades High School is located in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, and serves students in grades 9-12.