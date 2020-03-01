An Important Message from the New Dewey Fire Company President

Note: Gail Nolf was recently named president of Hellertown’s Dewey Fire Company. She replaces Rick Delmore in that position.

Regarding the Dewey Fire Company: I am on the prescheduled agenda for tomorrow night’s borough council meeting to discuss items of interest regarding the company. No, it is NOT closing. There are substantial positive activities happening, as well as significant progress towards absolute accountability. Dewey is on its way to once again becoming a centrally positioned asset to Hellertown as well as the greater Saucon Valley community. If you would like to hear an openly transparent and objective summary of the current status of the fire company, including administrative changes, carnival and fireworks, the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Hellertown Borough Hall. Please feel free to share.

Gail Nolf

Dewey Fire Company No. 1 President, Hellertown