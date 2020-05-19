All Fountain Hill Voters Will Have New Polling Places June 2

Although Pennsylvania officials have strongly encouraged residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people plan to vote in person June 2, and in some cases that will mean traveling to a new polling place.

As a result of the new universal option to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, county officials have consolidated many local polling stations, particularly in Lehigh County. State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) highlighted the changes to polling places in an email bulletin to constituents Tuesday.

In Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, all registered voters will have new polling places for the June 2 election.

Residents of the borough’s first district who formerly voted at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Delaware Avenue will now vote at Epic Church, 1205 Broadway.

Residents of Fountain Hill’s second and third districts will vote at the Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 950 Cherokee Street, instead of the Lehigh County Housing Authority-owned Clarence Aungst Towers high-rise at 1101 Seneca Street.

In adjacent Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, residents of the second ward will now vote at the Salisbury Township Administration Building, 2900 S. Pike Ave., Allentown, instead of Eastern Salisbury Fire & Rescue.

Boscola’s email noted that “as determined by the Board of Elections, while there is one location listed, sites may include multiple polling places within that location so that physical distancing and other mitigation measures may be followed on Election Day.”

The two polling places that have changed in Northampton County are one at Gracedale in Upper Nazareth Township, which is being moved next door to a hangar behind the Northampton County 911 Center, and one at Lehigh University’s Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem that is being moved to the Banana Factory, 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on primary election day.

If you’re unsure where you should be casting your ballot, use Pennsylvania’s online polling place locator to find it or call your local county office for assistance: Lehigh County Voter Registration Office, 610-782-3194; Northampton County Election Office, 610-829-6260.

Below is a list of all of the Lehigh County polling places that have changed locations:

Allentown 4th Ward

Previous: The Salvation Army.

Now: Central Elementary School, 829 W. Turner St., Allentown

Allentown 6th Ward 2nd District

Previous: Hibernia Fire Company

Now: Sheridan Elementary School, 521 N. Second St., Allentown

Allentown 8th Ward 4th District

Previous: B’Nai B’rith House

Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown

Allentown 8th Ward 5th District

Previous: St. Francis Parish Center

Now: Lehigh County Voting Machine Building, 1201 Sumner Ave., Allentown

Allentown 9th Ward

Previous: Allentown City Hall

Now: Lehigh County Government Center, 17 S. Seventh St., Allentown

Allentown 10th Ward 3rd District

Previous: Boys & Girls Club of Allentown

Now: Dubbs Memorial Community Center, 457 W. Allen St., Allentown

Allentown 11th Ward 1st District

Previous: Boys & Girls Club of Allentown

Now: Central Elementary School, 829 W. Turner St., Allentown

Allentown 11th Ward 2nd District

Previous: Boys & Girls Club of Allentown

Now: Central Elementary School, 829 W. Turner St., Allentown

Allentown 11th Ward 6th District

Previous: Calvary Moravian Church

Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown

Allentown 12th Ward 1st District

Previous: Good Shepherd Home

Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown

Allentown 12th Ward 2nd District

Previous: Good Shepherd Supported Individual Living Apartments

Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown

Allentown 16th Ward 1st District

Previous: St. Paul’s School Gym

Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown

Allentown 16th Ward 2nd District

Previous: St. Paul’s School

Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown

Allentown 17th Ward 1st District

Previous: Jewish Community Center

Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown

Allentown 17th Ward 2nd District

Previous: Jewish Community Center

Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown

Allentown 17th Ward 3rd District

Previous: Congregation Sons of Israel

Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown

Bethlehem 13th Ward 3rd District

Previous: Church of the Manger Social Hall

Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

Bethlehem 13th Ward 6th District

Previous: Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church

Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

Bethlehem 13th Ward 7th District

Previous: Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church

Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

Bethlehem 13th Ward 8th District

Previous: Church of the Manger Social Hall

Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

Catasauqua 1st District

Previous: Salem United Church of Christ

Now: American Legion Post 215, 330 Second St., Catasauqua

Fountain Hill 1st District

Previous: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

Now: Epic Church, 1205 Broadway St., Fountain Hill

Fountain Hill 2nd District

Previous: Clarence Aungst Towers.

Now: Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 950 Cherokee St., Fountain Hill

Fountain Hill 3rd District

Previous: Clarence Aungst Towers

Now: Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 950 Cherokee St., Fountain Hill

Lower Macungie 9th District

Previous: The Village at Willow Lane

Now: Penn’s West Condominiums Clubhouse, 6701 Pioneer Drive, Macungie

Lower Macungie 10th District

Previous: Lehigh Commons Assisted Living

Now: Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Quarry Road, Alburtis

Lynn – Jacksonville District

Previous: Lynnport Fire Hall

Now: Lynn Township Office Building, 7911 Kings Highway, New Tripoli

North Whitehall 1st District

Previous: Union Evangelical Lutheran Church

Now: Schnecksville Fire Company #1, 1550 Old Packerhouse Road, Schnecksville

North Whitehall 5th District

Previous: St. John’s United Church of Christ

Now: Laurys Station Volunteer Fire Company #1, 5314 Egypt Road, Laurys Station

Salisbury 2nd Ward

Previous: East Salisbury Fire & Rescue Company

Now: Salisbury Township Administration Building, 2900 S. Pike Ave., Allentown

Slatington 1st District

Previous: George L. Dilliard Manor

Now: Assumption Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington

South Whitehall 4th District

Previous: Cedar Church

Now: Cedar Crest College, 2901 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown

Whitehall 9th District

Previous: St. John the Baptist Church

Now: West Catasauqua Playground Association, 2301 Pine St., Whitehall