All Fountain Hill Voters Will Have New Polling Places June 2

Although Pennsylvania officials have strongly encouraged residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people plan to vote in person June 2, and in some cases that will mean traveling to a new polling place.
As a result of the new universal option to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, county officials have consolidated many local polling stations, particularly in Lehigh County. State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) highlighted the changes to polling places in an email bulletin to constituents Tuesday.
In Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, all registered voters will have new polling places for the June 2 election.
Residents of the borough’s first district who formerly voted at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Delaware Avenue will now vote at Epic Church, 1205 Broadway.
Residents of Fountain Hill’s second and third districts will vote at the Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 950 Cherokee Street, instead of the Lehigh County Housing Authority-owned Clarence Aungst Towers high-rise at 1101 Seneca Street.
In adjacent Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, residents of the second ward will now vote at the Salisbury Township Administration Building, 2900 S. Pike Ave., Allentown, instead of Eastern Salisbury Fire & Rescue.
Boscola’s email noted that “as determined by the Board of Elections, while there is one location listed, sites may include multiple polling places within that location so that physical distancing and other mitigation measures may be followed on Election Day.”
The two polling places that have changed in Northampton County are one at Gracedale in Upper Nazareth Township, which is being moved next door to a hangar behind the Northampton County 911 Center, and one at Lehigh University’s Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem that is being moved to the Banana Factory, 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on primary election day.
If you’re unsure where you should be casting your ballot, use Pennsylvania’s online polling place locator to find it or call your local county office for assistance: Lehigh County Voter Registration Office, 610-782-3194; Northampton County Election Office, 610-829-6260.
Below is a list of all of the Lehigh County polling places that have changed locations:
Allentown 4th Ward
Previous: The Salvation Army.
Now: Central Elementary School, 829 W. Turner St., Allentown
Allentown 6th Ward 2nd District
Previous: Hibernia Fire Company
Now: Sheridan Elementary School, 521 N. Second St., Allentown
Allentown 8th Ward 4th District
Previous: B’Nai B’rith House
Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown
Allentown 8th Ward 5th District
Previous: St. Francis Parish Center
Now: Lehigh County Voting Machine Building, 1201 Sumner Ave., Allentown
Allentown 9th Ward
Previous: Allentown City Hall
Now: Lehigh County Government Center, 17 S. Seventh St., Allentown
Allentown 10th Ward 3rd District
Previous: Boys & Girls Club of Allentown
Now: Dubbs Memorial Community Center, 457 W. Allen St., Allentown
Allentown 11th Ward 1st District
Previous: Boys & Girls Club of Allentown
Now: Central Elementary School, 829 W. Turner St., Allentown
Allentown 11th Ward 2nd District
Previous: Boys & Girls Club of Allentown
Now: Central Elementary School, 829 W. Turner St., Allentown
Allentown 11th Ward 6th District
Previous: Calvary Moravian Church
Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown
Allentown 12th Ward 1st District
Previous: Good Shepherd Home
Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown
Allentown 12th Ward 2nd District
Previous: Good Shepherd Supported Individual Living Apartments
Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown
Allentown 16th Ward 1st District
Previous: St. Paul’s School Gym
Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown
Allentown 16th Ward 2nd District
Previous: St. Paul’s School
Now: Fearless Fire Company, 1221 S. Front St., Allentown
Allentown 17th Ward 1st District
Previous: Jewish Community Center
Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown
Allentown 17th Ward 2nd District
Previous: Jewish Community Center
Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown
Allentown 17th Ward 3rd District
Previous: Congregation Sons of Israel
Now: Agricultural Hall, 302 N. 17th St., Allentown
Bethlehem 13th Ward 3rd District
Previous: Church of the Manger Social Hall
Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
Bethlehem 13th Ward 6th District
Previous: Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
Bethlehem 13th Ward 7th District
Previous: Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church
Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
Bethlehem 13th Ward 8th District
Previous: Church of the Manger Social Hall
Now: Nitschmann Middle School, 1002 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
Catasauqua 1st District
Previous: Salem United Church of Christ
Now: American Legion Post 215, 330 Second St., Catasauqua
Fountain Hill 1st District
Previous: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Now: Epic Church, 1205 Broadway St., Fountain Hill
Fountain Hill 2nd District
Previous: Clarence Aungst Towers.
Now: Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 950 Cherokee St., Fountain Hill
Fountain Hill 3rd District
Previous: Clarence Aungst Towers
Now: Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 950 Cherokee St., Fountain Hill
Lower Macungie 9th District
Previous: The Village at Willow Lane
Now: Penn’s West Condominiums Clubhouse, 6701 Pioneer Drive, Macungie
Lower Macungie 10th District
Previous: Lehigh Commons Assisted Living
Now: Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Quarry Road, Alburtis
Lynn – Jacksonville District
Previous: Lynnport Fire Hall
Now: Lynn Township Office Building, 7911 Kings Highway, New Tripoli
North Whitehall 1st District
Previous: Union Evangelical Lutheran Church
Now: Schnecksville Fire Company #1, 1550 Old Packerhouse Road, Schnecksville
North Whitehall 5th District
Previous: St. John’s United Church of Christ
Now: Laurys Station Volunteer Fire Company #1, 5314 Egypt Road, Laurys Station
Salisbury 2nd Ward
Previous: East Salisbury Fire & Rescue Company
Now: Salisbury Township Administration Building, 2900 S. Pike Ave., Allentown
Slatington 1st District
Previous: George L. Dilliard Manor
Now: Assumption Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington
South Whitehall 4th District
Previous: Cedar Church
Now: Cedar Crest College, 2901 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown
Whitehall 9th District
Previous: St. John the Baptist Church
Now: West Catasauqua Playground Association, 2301 Pine St., Whitehall