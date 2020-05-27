Boys’ Joyride from Freemansburg Ends With Arrests in L. Saucon, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police said Wednesday that when they were called in to help recover a vehicle allegedly taken by two teenagers from Freemansburg “without consent,” the boys got more than they bargained for.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch page, police said officers were called upon to help the Freemansburg Police Department retrieve the vehicle, which was located on the shoulder of Bingen Road near Black River Road on Tuesday.

As officers approached the vehicle, the teens got out of it and told them it was disabled, police said.

When police started speaking to the pair, “they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the post stated. “Upon further investigation police located a large coffee can that contained a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and additional plastic bags used for packaging marijuana (and) a digital scale inside the vehicle.”

According to police, after the boys were subsequently taken into custody. At that time, the boy who had been seated in the driver’s seat was allegedly found to be in possession of another bag containing suspected marijuana, a switchblade and nearly $550 in cash.

After speaking with Northampton County Juvenile authorities police said one of the boys was referred to them on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The other boy was referred to juvenile authorities on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Prohibited Offensive Weapon and Receiving Stolen Property, they said.

Police said the cash allegedly carried by one of the boys was seized and both teens were later transported to and detained in the Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.