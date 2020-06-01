Police Warn of Coyote Sightings in Lower Saucon Township

Lower Saucon Township Police have warned the public about two coyote sightings they say occurred Monday in the western part of the township.

Police said in a post on their Crimewatch page that the sightings were reported in the area of Meadow Ridge Court as well as near Black River and Dartford roads.

Coyotes are generally not considered to be dangerous to humans, however they can pose a threat to pets or possibly small children if they are left unsupervised outside.

Police shared information from the state game commission about the eastern coyote–which is the species present in eastern Pennsylvania–in their post.