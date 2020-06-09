Lower Saucon Police Want to ID Face-Masked Porch Pirate

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the front porch of a home in the 1600 block of Cambridge Court Monday.

In a news release published on the department’s Crimewatch page Tuesday, police said the homeowner reported that she had received an email from Verizon Wireless informing her that a package containing two iPhone 11 Pro Max phones valued at $1100 each was on its way.

The resident had not ordered any phones, however.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m., FedEx delivered the package to the front porch, which was retrieved at 10:20 a.m. by a Hispanic or lighter-skinned black male with black hair and a beard, wearing a surgical mask, black t-shirt and light-colored shorts,” police said.

Police shared images of the suspect that were recorded by a home surveillance system.

“Further review of the victim’s surveillance footage shows that the same suspect had come to the residence earlier, but was wearing a green ball cap and dark jacket at the time,” police said. “The suspect had posted a note on the front door stating ‘FedEx deliveries are to be dropped at the front door due to Covid-19.'”

Police said the homeowner also reported that a “different black male in a black Mercedes stopped in her driveway later in the day asking if UPS had been there yet to drop off a package.”

Anyone who can help with identifying the suspect pictured in surveillance images is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch tipline or to call Det./Cpl. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722.