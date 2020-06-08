Decorated Cars and Signs: 2020 Saucon Valley High School Graduation Photos

One of the most unique things about this year’s graduation ceremony for the Saucon Valley High School Class of 2020 was the opportunity for families to decorate their vehicles in support of their sons and daughters. Doing them up in celebratory style made sense, since the entire ceremony had to be held as a drive-thru event outside the high school due to the coronavirus pandemic and a requirement to maintain social distancing.

Another memorable moment occurred when graduates and their families departed the school district campus via the entrance at Walnut Street in Hellertown.

There they were met with congratulatory signs and messages of support from teachers and other supporters who weren’t able to be physically present at this year’s ceremony.

Teachers also decorated sidewalks along the edge of the campus with the names of all of this year’s graduates.

For our photo gallery featuring all of this year’s graduates receiving their diplomas as well as other photos from Saturday’s memorable ceremony, click here.

Due to the constraints that limited attendance and required attendees to remain in their cars the entire ceremony was livestreamed and is also available for viewing on YouTube.