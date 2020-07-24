Woman Caused Disturbance Over Thermometer Result, Police Say

A woman apparently became hot under the collar as a result of a temperature screening conducted at her workplace due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.

In a news release, troopers from the Fogelsville barracks didn’t identify the woman or her employer, but said the incident occurred Thursday around 6 a.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Alburtis Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The employee had her temperature checked upon her arrival at work and “passed” the screening, police said, but apparently became upset when she was not allowed to see the results of the screening.

“The employee was denied her actual temperature results as it is a pass/fail system,” police explained. They added that she “left the premise under her own power.”

Temperature screenings using infrared thermometers have become commonplace in many workplaces and public settings as a precaution since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, since a fever is one of the classic symptoms of the disease.

The threshold for what qualifies as a fever varies, but is typically between 99.4 and 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.