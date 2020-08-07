Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Highlight: Funny Farm Apiaries

Contributed photo

Funny Farm Apiaries is a small bee farm located outside Mertztown in the hills of eastern Berks County. The farm sells its delicious raw honey and raw honey products each Sunday at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

Wendy Fujita, owner of Funny Farm, is committed to educating people about the farm’s pollinators, specifically the honey bee.

“It is very important to us that people understand the importance of the honey bee, and that they are really not nasty like hornets,” Fujita said. “They are very docile.”

Fujita became interested in bees after losing a corporate job in 2014. She started Funny Farm Apiaries in 2016 and began selling their honey at retail shops and farmers’ markets. In 2018, Fujita was once again offered a corporate job. After much debate over what to do, she decided to turn down the position so she could continue working on the farm.

Today, Funny Farm has more than 70 beehives spread across three counties, said Fujita.

All of the farm’s honey is extracted on-site, and it is always raw and unpasteurized. The farm runs its extracted honey through a stainless steel screen to separate the honey from any large particles of wax or bees. The process does not, however, remove pollen.

“Our honey is a pure and wholesome product full of nature’s beneficial pollens, wax, propolis, minerals and enzymes,” the farm’s website reads.

Funny Farm sells raw honey, all natural flavor-infused honey peanut butter and over 25 different flavor-infused raw honey varieties at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown. They will soon be selling all natural, flavor-infused honey cream cheese dips as well, Fujita said.

The farm helps customers by offering suggestions on how to incorporate their flavor-infused honey into their daily routines. Bourbon honey is a popular flavor which can be used in things like coffee or tea, over pancakes or ice cream, or in cooking over salmon, sauteed vegetables or any kind of meat or poultry.

Products and gift cards may also be purchased from the farm’s website, which is currently offering free shipping on orders over $75. From the website one can also sponsor a new beekeeper, adopt a hive or adopt a bee.

Funny Farm also sells their products at more than 30 retail locations, including Local Food Market LV in Coopersburg, Green Earth Marketplace in Emmaus and Jay’s Local in Allentown. The full list of locations can be found on their website, along with recipes, an event calendar, a blog and more.

Funny Farm also regularly updates their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from early May through late November. Please note that the first hour of shopping is reserved for seniors and individuals at high risk for developing complications from COVID-19.

The market is held next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. For regular updates, visit and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about this year’s vendors, read our profiles of Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tombler’s Bakery, Fro’Mo Dog Treats, The Colony Meadery, Red Door Coffee Roaster, Carey’s Specialty Meats, Moon Gate Farms, High Point Kombucha, Mainly Mushrooms and Epic Acre Farm.