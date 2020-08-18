Hellertown Police Help Dislodge Truck Stuck to Bank Building

Contributed photo

It was a sticky situation, but nothing the Hellertown Police Department couldn’t handle.

Shortly after 6 p.m. officers were on the scene of a “truck vs. building” accident in which a box truck became wedged underneath an overhang on the south side of the Wells Fargo bank building at 659 Main Street.

The overhang is marked with signs that state there is nine feet of clearance underneath it.

An eyewitness to the mishap said the truck appeared to become stuck under the protruding canopy after its driver entered and drove down the bank’s driveway at an angle.

Both the overhang and the truck were damaged in the accident, which attracted several onlookers and briefly disrupted the flow of traffic on Main Street due to the police presence and the need for the driver to back out of the driveway once the truck was freed.

Officers could be seen removing pieces of the damaged metal overhang after the truck was no longer stuck under it.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident, or if the unidentified driver would face any charges related to the damage.

Orange cones were placed in the driveway to prevent vehicles from driving underneath the damaged canopy.

The driveway leads to the bank’s drive-thru lanes and parking lot.