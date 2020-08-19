Annabell Patricia Daniel Ferguson, 71, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Annabell Patricia Daniel Ferguson, 71, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Randall Glen Ferguson. She was born in Bushkill Township on May 3, 1949 to the late William and Helen (Grube) Lasko. Annabell was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township. She was a member of the former Leithsville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Social Hall Committee and the Hellertown American Legion Post 397 Ladies Auxiliary. Annabell was an avid Bingo player and played at many social halls in Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Terry A. (Tito Sr.) Flores of Bethlehem, Tina M. Fabrizio of Hellertown; sister: Beverly (Elvin) Smith of Hellertown; grandchildren: Victoria Barbosa, Tony Fabrizio, Tieanna (Gavin) Taylor, Tito Flores Jr.; great-grandchildren: Dejahlee, Roberto and Nyiahlee. She was predeceased by siblings: Beatrice, Rosemary, William and Robert.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Please mail memorials to Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.