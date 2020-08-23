BB DeCheine Offers Unique Salon Experience in Hellertown

BB DeCheine Fine Men’s Salon & Beauty Co. is excited to provide a salon experience like no other to residents of the Saucon Valley and beyond.

Located at 1152 Main Street in Hellertown, the salon originally opened in February, but was forced to close due to COVID-19 health restrictions after just one month of business.

It officially reopened June 30 and has been serving customers ever since.

BB DeCheine offers a unique experience for its customers. In addition to specializing in men’s haircuts, the 3,000 square-foot salon recently underwent renovations, and its two separate floors now offer a private, customized experience for both men and women.

“We offer next-level barbering experience, exquisite cuts and color for women, on-location bridal hair and makeup,” said owner Brittany DeCheine. “We value education and strive to deliver the best in current beauty trends.”

In addition to their signature men’s services, they also offer brow tinting and lamination, eyelash extensions, eyelash lift and tinting, manicure and pedicure options and more.

DeCheine graduated from Empire Beauty School in 2009, and has spent the past 11 years working in the area as a men’s stylist.

“I maintained a diverse skillset by dedicating weekends to hair and makeup for bridal parties, TV, commercial and print clientele,” DeCheine said.

During that span, DeCheine also obtained a degree in business, which inspired her to build her own team. Her on-location bridal hair and makeup team has been nominated as a top four choice for best makeup artist by the readers of Lehigh Valley Style magazine. Her team was also featured in Philadelphia magazine.

The current BB DeCheine men’s hair team features five women who have worked locally at a specialty men’s salon for more than 10 years each.

“The private men’s salon floor is dedicated to providing male clientele the best barbering experience in the valley,” DeCheine said.

“The private women’s salon floor embodies modern luxury,” she continued. “Hand-painted murals and modern art, all created by local artists, meet custom flower walls and a selfie photo wall to make this space the prettiest place to get pretty.”

BB DeCheine is not solely focused on providing beauty services to its clientele. The salon has also dedicated itself to providing a safe and healthy experience to customers; something that’s more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons are asked to call the salon at 484-851-3171 and wait in their car until they can be waited on, in order to eliminate crowding in the reception area.

Clients who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or have felt ill within the past 14 days are required to reschedule their appointment.

All guests are required to wear a mask, and the salon has face coverings available for customers in need of one. The salon also performs a temperature check on each guest and requests that they wash their hands upon arrival.

Although the salon plans on offering beverages to clients while they are enjoying a service, they are currently putting that extra level of pampering on hold.

“Anything that touches you has undergone thorough disinfection, including stations, chairs and implements,” BB DeCheine’s website states. “Our priority is to accommodate every client as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The full list of health and safety guidelines can be found on the website.

DeCheine said she is finding that people need an escape from the stresses of 2020 more than ever.

“Our salon is a place where guests come to experience luxury that is affordable, and create relationships,” she said.

Supporting local artists and celebrating Hellertown is very important to the salon.

In fact, DeCheine commissioned local artists, Justin Klement and Kyle Edwards, to paint a large mural inside the salon. The mural is a black-and-white image of the historic movie theater that existed at the location for many years before the salon opened.

“For decades, local families made memories inside the movie theater here,” DeCheine said. “We wanted to commemorate that feeling.”

Guests will also find the salon walls lined with local art for sale.

More information and online appointment scheduling is available on the salon’s website.

The salon also regularly posts updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.