Traffic Stop Uncovers $9K in Stolen Meds, Cosmetics, Police Say

Police say a traffic stop made Monday night in Hellertown led to the discovery of nearly $9,000 in medication and cosmetics that were allegedly stolen from an area CVS store.

Two Jersey City, N.J., women–identified in court paperwork as Stephanie Chapelle Livingston, 40, and 33-year-old Audrey Bonent Johnson–were arrested in connection with the alleged theft of the items from the CVS in the 1500 block of Northampton Street in Easton, WFMZ.com reported Friday.

Photo by Josh Popichak

The website reported that the vehicle Livingston was driving was stopped in the 1700 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. by a borough patrol officer traveling in the opposite direction after she allegedly failed to dim her high beam headlights for oncoming traffic.

Court records indicate that both women have been charged with two counts each of Felony 3 receiving stolen property.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Justice Richard H. Yetter III Tuesday, both were committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $20,000 bail, per the records.

Later that day, both women were bailed out by a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident, records show.

A preliminary hearing in their case is scheduled to be held before District Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township on Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m., records state.