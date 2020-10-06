For Glamorous Nails, Lashes & More, Visit Brooke Kramer at Trendz

Brooke Kramer is excited to be instilling beauty and confidence in Hellertown residents.

The 2015 Saucon Valley High School graduate has been working at Trendz of Saucon Valley, located at 758 Main Street in Hellertown, since August of this year.

“I decided to make my move over to Trendz to become more local,” she said. “I’m just trying to build a clientele base in Hellertown, and I’m trying to get my name out there so people can find me and support a local student in the area.”

As an active Instagram user, she leverages the platform to show off the latest creations she achieves for her clients as well as current trends in nails, beauty and makeup.

Brooke enrolled at the Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School while attending Saucon Valley, and has been working in the field of cosmetology since 2014.

Contributed photo

Part of the reason Brooke said she was drawn to cosmetology is that it allows her to enhance the beauty of her clients.

She is certified in eyelash extensions and has had extensive one-on-one training with experts and specialists in the services she provides.

Services Brooke currently offers at Trendz include manicures and pedicures, facial and body waxing, eyebrows and eyelash lifts, extensions and tinting. She also offers bridal makeup services.

Trendz is now offering a free paraffin treatment with any manicure to promote her nail work.

“This added treatment is great for healing dry skin,” Brooke said.

The salon is also currently offering a free lash tint with the purchase of a lash lift.

Brooke and the rest of the Trendz team are taking special precautions in the salon to help keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19.

“We take sanitizing very seriously, and we’re sanitizing before and after every client,” she said.

Other salon policies and protocols include temperature checks and health screening questions that are asked of all staff and clients upon arrival, mandatory social distancing and mask-wearing, a requirement that accompanying persons wait outside the salon, and shift work for stylists, which helps keep occupancy rates low. The full list of COVID-19 policies and protocols at Trendz can be found on the salon’s website.

“We will be doing everything humanly possible to make your salon experience a safe one,” the site reads.

More information about services offered by Trendz can also be found on their website.

Be sure to also check out and follow Brooke on Instagram, where she regularly posts updates about services and specials.

To schedule some pampering by Brooke, please call Trendz of Saucon Valley at 610-838-1502 and request an appointment with her.

