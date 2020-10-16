Wilbur J. Hafner, 101, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Wilbur J. Hafner, 101, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Evelyn M. (Becklin) Hafner. He was born in Lower Saucon Township on Oct. 30, 1918 to the late Richard H. and Elizabeth (Jentricks) Hafner. Wilbur worked at the former Bethlehem Steel for 40 years and three months, retiring in 1980 as a Master Machinist in the Central Tool Machine Shop. He was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Coopersburg, and the Guthsville Rod and Gun Club.

SURVIVORS

Children: Richard W. Hafner, Shirley F. (Edward) Fulmer, Nancy J. Smith, all of Lower Saucon Township, David J. Hafner (Susan) of Terre Hill, Lancaster County; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was predeceased by siblings: Ralph Hafner and Gladys Wohlbach.

SERVICE

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Friedensville Cemetery, 2452 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, Pa. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036 for their missionary work.