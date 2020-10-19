Hawk Mountain in the Fall: A Nature-Lover’s Delight (Photos)

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Hawk Mountain Fall

Hawk Mountain on a clear day in the fall is about as close to heaven as a nature-lover can get; at least in Pennsylvania.

Not far from the Lehigh Valley and just off the Appalachian Trail sits Hawk Mountain, a world-renowned bird sanctuary in Berks County that is also a much-loved destination for hikers, who treasure its rocky mountaintop trails for the stunning vistas they afford.

In the fall the mountain is particularly pretty, with leaves of every color crowning the ridge and filling the valley far below.

Learn more about the sanctuary and education center on the Hawk Mountain website.

According to the site, the mountain is currently experiencing high visitor counts on the weekends and parking cannot be guaranteed.

COVID-19 precautions are also in place.

“Your safety is always a priority, so please socially distance and wear a mask,” the Hawk Mountain website recommends. “Restrooms are limited. Bring exact change or purchase an online ticket. No pets allowed. Learn more here. Thank you for your support!”

Hawk Mountain

The entrance to the sanctuary is along Hawk Mountain Road.

Hawk Mountain

Leave a Review or Comment