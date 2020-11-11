Elfriede Marschewski, 88, of Durham Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Elfriede Marschewski, 88, of Durham Township died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. She was the wife of the late Manfred Marschewski, who died Jan. 3, 2020. She was born in Germany on Aug. 10, 1932 to the late Wilhelm and Maria (Schroeder) Jacobson. She worked in home care for Northampton Visiting Nurses Association. She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, Durham Historical Society and the Order of Eastern Star, Doylestown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Helena E. (Richard C.) Wolfe of Northampton, Manfred W. (Lisa C.) of Riegelsville, Mary E. (Donald R.) Crouse of Riegelsville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery, Durham. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, P.O. Box 100, 821 Durham Road, Durham, PA 18039 and/or Shriner’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.