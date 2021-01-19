Police Seek Woman Who Stole Charity Cash Boxes from Wawa

Credit: Richland Township Police Department/Crimewatch

A woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars intended for a national organization that supports children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities is wanted by Richland Township Police.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the money was contained in two plastic charity boxes that were located on the counters of the Wawa convenience store at 600 N. West End Boulevard in the township. The store is on the northwest corner of Rt. 309 and W. Pumping Station Road.

“The charity boxes belonged to the Wawa Foundation Special Olympics charity,” police said.

According to police, video surveillance shows “a white female dressed in a black hooded coat, black pants and flip flops” enter the store at around 10:15 a.m. Friday and linger there for approximately 18 minutes.

“She removes one charity box and takes it to her car, then comes back inside the store where she loiters several minutes before stealing the second charity box,” police said. “The boxes were reported (to be) almost full, and typically hold about $200 each.”

Police said the woman arrived at the store in a silver 2000-2006 Acura MDX at around 10:12 a.m.

Richland Township Police are requesting assistance with identifying the woman and her vehicle, and can be reached through Crimewatch or at 215-536-9500 or via their anonymous tip line at 215-536-6967.