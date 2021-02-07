James W. Strain Sr., 81, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James W. Strain Sr., 81, of Steel City, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Antoinette “Sue” M. Strain, who died Nov. 10, 2018. James was born in Elkton, Tenn., on Aug. 29, 1939 to the late John Valentine and Oma Katherine (Scott) Strain. He was a master stone mason for the former George Mauer, Bethlehem, for many years until his retirement. James enjoyed country western music, dancing and being a master craftsman. He loved his cowboy hats and loved doing projects around the house. James had a great sense of pride with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandson.

SURVIVORS

Children: Belinda L. Strain of Vienna, Va., Susan D. Schwentner of Jim Thorpe, Patrice A. Troman of Parryville, James W. Strain Jr. (Katelyn) of Allentown, Kevin A. Strain of Bethlehem; siblings: John of Bethlehem, Geraldine DeSantis of Steel City, Dolores Maiorello of Easton, Michael of Bethlehem, Stephen of Bethlehem, David of Bethlehem Township; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson, all of whom he loved very much!

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 8 p.m. The interment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.