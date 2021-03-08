Phillipsburg Man Accused of Robbery at Upper Saucon Motel

Knights Inn Robbery Upper Saucon

Credit: Google Maps Street View

Above, the Knights Inn at 4942 Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township, as it appeared in October 2018. Authorities say the roadside motel was the scene of a robbery Feb. 15. A Phillipsburg, N.J., man has been charged in the case. (FILE PHOTO)

A man from Phillipsburg, N.J., is facing charges in connection with a Feb. 15 robbery a the Knights Inn in the 4900 block of Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township.

Channel 69 News cited a criminal complaint filed in the case in reporting Friday that Jermaine M. Floyd, 37, of Brainard Street, allegedly entered a room at the establishment, held a woman and her sister at gunpoint and stole $700 from one of them.

According to the news story, the woman who was robbed of the money told police she’s known Floyd for seven years and provided authorities with a Facebook photo of him.

The criminal court docket filed in Floyd’s case indicates that he is charged with Felony 1 robbery, Misdemeanor 1 theft and Misdemeanor 1 receiving stolen property.

Floyd was freed on $25,000 bail after a professional bail bondsman posted the security on Thursday, the docket states.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled to be held Monday, March 29 at 9:15 a.m. before District Judge Daniel Trexler in Coopersburg.

