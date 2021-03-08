Where in Hellertown Will the Bunny Be This Easter?

Although Hellertown kids missed out on traditional Easter fun in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 local volunteers are working hard so families will be able to enjoy free events featuring the Easter Bunny, candy and more.

The fun kicks off on Sunday, March 28, when the Hellertown Democratic Club will be hosting an Easter Bunny & Friends event. The event will be held following a drive-thru format, and it will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will drive down Thomas Avenue, turn left into the club’s parking lot and navigate the one-way U inside the lot before turning back onto Thomas. Families will enjoy a visit from the Easter Bunny, a unicorn, Scooby Doo and a cat in the process.

Carol Dossantos of the Hellertown Democratic Club said the organization felt compelled to host the event this year for the first time ever, so local families would have something fun to look forward to this Easter season.

“We’re just doing this for the community in case nothing (else) happens,” she said.

The club is committed to maintaining the health and safety of all participants, in order to mitigate the threat of spreading COVID. The Easter Bunny will be wearing a mask to demonstrate the importance of staying safe while out in the community.

Participants will also receive candy, like Mike and Ike’s, however the Easter Bunny will be handing the treats to them in a plastic bag in order to keep the event contact-less.

Dossantos said the club is welcoming donations to its candy fund from both individuals and businesses. Donations of all sizes are appreciated.

“The more money we get, the bigger the bag is,” she said.

Checks may be made out to the Hellertown Democratic Club and mailed to the Hellertown Democratic Club, 110 W. Thomas Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Donors are asked to put “Easter Bunny” in the memo line on their check.

Businesses may reach out to Dossantos with inquiries about donations by calling (484) 225-3586. Local organizations wishing to borrow the club’s Easter Bunny costume may also reach out to Dossantos.

Later that week, on Saturday, April 3, the Hellertown Historical Society hopes to host its annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The event–which was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic–is traditionally held at 10 a.m. in Dimmick Park the Saturday before Easter.

At the March 1 Hellertown Borough Council meeting, council members learned that donations are needed to help stage the popular event. Councilman and a member of the Hellertown Historical Society, Gil Stauffer, said this year’s egg hunt–if held–will be a modified drive-thru event similar to November’s Holiday Weekend Extravaganza organized by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in place of Light Up Night.

The Hellertown Historical Society is accepting donations for the Egg Hunt.

Residents and businesses wishing to donate may send checks to the society at 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055.