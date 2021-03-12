Man Charged in Rt. 663 Hit-and-Run DUI Near Quakertown

A Chalfont man has been charged with a variety of offenses including DUI and Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury following a crash that occurred in Milford Township, Bucks County, last month.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers responded to the two-vehicle accident on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The press release and an accompanying motor vehicle accident report stated that Floyd L. Wolfgang II, 65, was northbound operating a 2001 Ford F-150XLT on the state highway when he allegedly struck the rear of a vehicle in front of him which was attempting to make a left turn onto Brinkman Road. Both vehicles ended up on the left shoulder across the highway following the collision, the release said.

According to the crash report, after the accident–and before state police had arrived–Wolfgang “fled the scene and began walking/running” along John Fries Highway, at which time he allegedly discarded a “large bag containing marijuana and paraphernalia.”

By the time officers arrived, he was several hundred yards away and had been followed by a Milford Township fire truck “to ensure he stayed on the side of the roadway and not in traffic,” the accident report noted.

After the operator of the fire truck advised troopers that Wolfgang was “up the roadway,” police said they made contact with him and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations.

In the vehicle which was struck were a driver and two passengers–a 41-year-old woman and two 12-year-old boys from Quakertown–none of whom suffered serious injuries requiring medical attention, police said. Both the woman’s 2013 Jeep Wrangler and Wolfgang’s pickup truck–which had ended up in a snow bank as a result of the collision–were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene, they added.

Court records show that Wolfgang is charged with four different misdemeanor counts of DUI (highest rate, controlled substance – schedule 1, metabolite and combination alcohol/drugs), misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana (small amount – personal use), Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury (Misdemeanor 1), Careless Driving (summary offense), Failure to Stop and Give Information/Render Aid (summary offense) and several other summary charges.

Archived court records show that Wolfgang was charged with DUI (highest rate) along with DUI (controlled substance) in 2012 and later pleaded guilty to both charges.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. before District Judge Regina Armitage in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08.

Court records do not list an attorney for Wolfgang.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.