Manuel ‘Mitch’ Perez Jr., 85, of Haycock Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Manuel “Mitch” Perez Jr., 85, of Haycock Township, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Linda (Partridge) Perez. Manuel was born in Bethlehem on May 9, 1935 to the late Manuel Sr. and Evelyn M.A. (Kunkle) Perez. He worked at the Martin Guitar Company, Nazareth as a jigs and fixture engineer until retiring. Mitch previously worked as a machinist at the former Bethlehem Steel and Bethlehem Apparatus. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to wife of 43 years; children: Lori (Robert) Boken, Dori (Paul) Arnold, Lisa Hill; stepsons: Randy (Lori) Schwabe, Christopher Schwabe; sister: Nancy L. Roma; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Please make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.