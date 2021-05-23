Robert A. Kufrovich, 88, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Robert A. Kufrovich, 88, of Upper Saucon Township, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Mary C. (Giandomenico) Kufrovich. He was born in Mahanoy City on Sept. 8, 1932 to the late George and Mary (Kodya) Kufrovich. Robert served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a spot welder for Mack Trucks for 34 years, until retiring. Robert was a Chief Steward for the UAW Local 677 for several years. He was a member of the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bethlehem. Robert was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed visiting antique venues and casinos, which were always on his radar. Robert had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed his crossword puzzles, Phillies and Dallas Cowboys.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 68 years; children: Robert K. of Toms River, N.J., Kim M. (DonRoy) Wirth of Bethlehem, Brian D. of Center Valley; sister: Monica (Joseph) Finneran of Lancaster; grandchildren: James, Antonio, Julian Kufrovich, Amy Lucero, Katherine and Evan Wirth, Karly (Christopher) Kassay; great-grandchildren: Analicia, BreOnna, Raymond Jr., Leo, Benjamin. He was predeceased by siblings: George, Anthony, Cyril, John, Rose, Ottilia, Patricia; and grandsons: Jeremiah Kufrovich and Nathaniel Wirth.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour Thursday will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at his church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple University Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.