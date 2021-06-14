MaryAnn Mildred Sourwine, 82, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

MaryAnn Mildred Sourwine, 82, of Upper Saucon Township died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of William James Sourwine Jr. She was born in Allentown on Aug. 16, 1938 to the late Clifford J. and Arlene M. (Shoemaker) Frey. MaryAnn assembled circuit boards at Lutron Electronics Company Inc., Center Valley, and Baker Inc., Coplay, for many years. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, camping, Nascar racing and spending time with her family.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 62 years; daughters: Deborah Lee Brittain of Salisbury, N.C., Doris Ann Diehl of Center Valley, Dawn Marie (Allen) Lewis of Kempton; siblings: Robert (Nancy) Frey of Slatington, Ray (Jackie) Frey of Ocean City, Md., Nancy (Theodore) Strauss of Slatington; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.