Road Rage Incident Involving Pickup Drivers Draws Police

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday they are investigating a reported road rage incident that extended from the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike to a gas station near the highway’s Quakertown exit.

In a news release, police said troopers were dispatched to the Exxon station at 2030 John Fries Highway in Milford Township shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 4 for a report of an assault that had just occurred there.

Police said they took the report from a 21-year-old Telford man who said he and another man had been involved in an “altercation” following a road rage incident on the turnpike.

According to the news release, following the altercation the other man fled the scene in his truck in an unknown direction.

Police said they are investigating the case as one involving an assault with bodily injury, without the use of a weapon.

They identified the two pickups involved as a 2018 Chevy Silverado and a Ford F-150XLT with a third door on its passenger side.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at the Dublin barracks at (215) 249-9191.